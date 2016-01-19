(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The short-term downtrend for the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) in place since 30 December 2015 remains intact below 17200 key short-term resistance which is defined by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 30 December 2015 high to 16 January 2016 low.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which suggests that yesterday's push up in price action has been exhausted and the Index should resume its downside movement.

The support rests at 16500 as per defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster for a potential bearish impulsive wave 3/ target.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 17200

Support: 16500

Next resistance: 17740/840

Conclusion

The “dust” has settled after the release of the key Chinese data such as Q4 GDP, Industrial Production and Retail Sales. As long as the 17200 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a last push down to target the 16500 support before mean reversion/snap-back in price action occurs.

On the other, a break above the 17200 pivotal resistance is likely to see the start of the mean reversion process for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 17740/840 (please click link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).

Disclaimer

