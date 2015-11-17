nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 17 nov bullish tone remains intact above 19560 support 2624452015

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to push higher as expected and broke above the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 17, 2015 1:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_17 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to push higher as expected and broke above the former short-term trendline resistance from the 11 November 2015 high now turns pull-back support (in dotted green).
  • Since yesterday, 16 November 2015 low of 19239, the Index has started to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel with upper limits (resistances) at 19840 follow by 20040/20050 next.
  • The aforementioned 19840 and 20040/20050 resistances also confluences with the 1.00 and 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the current up move from 16 November 2015 low @7am to 16 November 2015 high @6pm projected from 16 November 2015 low @9pm.
  • Do note that 20050 resistance is also the lower limit of our medium-term expected upside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click link for details).
  • The lower limit of the short-term ascending channel and pull-back supports (both trendline and horizontal) confluences closely at the 19560 level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19560

Resistance: 19840 & 20040/20050

Next support: 19190

Conclusion

Latest price action has reinforced our latest bullish view (as per highlighted in our weekly outlook published yesterday, 16 Nov) that the pull-back/consolidation phase has ended and Index is now in the midst of undergoing a potential medium-term (multi-week) upside movement.

In the short-term as long as the 19560 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a further potential push up to target 19840 follow by 20040/20050 next.

However, failure to hold above the 19560 pivotal support negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 19190 support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.