The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has attempted a push up from last Friday low of 16312 but it remained below a descending trendline resistance in place since 23 April 2016 high.

Today key Japanese economic data release:

1) Industrial Production for Mar @0430 GMT

Key elements

The Index has failed to break above the descending trendline resistance in place since 23 April 2016 high that is now capping the price action at 16670.

Right above the 16670 descending trendline resistance is the medium-term pivotal resistance of 16720/820. Click here

Since hitting a high of 16795 on 12 May 2016, the Index has appeared to be evolving within a short-term descending range configuration with the lower boundary at 16200 which also confluences with the pull-back support of the former minor rectangle/consolidation configuration bullish breakout that occurred on 09 May 2016 .

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16670

Pivot (key resistance): 16720/820

Support: 16200

Next resistance: 17240

Conclusion

As long as the 16720/820 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a push down to target the range support at 16200.

However, a clearance above the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish view for a further push up target the next resistance at 17240.

Disclaimer

