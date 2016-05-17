nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 17 may 2016 potential push down towards range support at 16200 2662032

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has attempted a push up from last Friday […]


Financial Analyst
May 17, 2016 2:05 PM
Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_17 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has attempted a push up from last Friday low of 16312 but it remained below a descending trendline resistance in place since 23 April 2016 high.

Today key Japanese economic data release:

1)      Industrial Production for Mar @0430 GMT

Key elements

  • The Index has failed to break above the descending trendline resistance in place since 23 April 2016 high that is now capping the price action at 16670.
  • Right above the 16670 descending trendline resistance is the medium-term pivotal resistance of 16720/820. Click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.
  • Since hitting a high of 16795 on 12 May 2016, the Index has appeared to be evolving within a short-term descending range configuration with the lower boundary at 16200 which also confluences with the pull-back support of the former minor rectangle/consolidation configuration bullish breakout that occurred on 09 May 2016 .

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16670

Pivot (key resistance): 16720/820

Support: 16200

Next resistance: 17240

Conclusion

As long as the 16720/820 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a push down to target the range support at 16200.

However, a clearance above the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish view for a further push up target the next resistance at 17240.

Economic Calendar

