nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 15 mar 2016 potential last push up towards 17500700 resistance 2654652

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday/earlier In our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published last Friday, 11 March 2016 (click here for a recap), we […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 15, 2016 2:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_15 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday/earlier

In our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published last Friday, 11 March 2016 (click here for a recap), we maintained our bullish bias on the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) for the potential last push up scenario in this second phase of the countertrend rally.

The Index has continued to push up as expected and it surpassed the 05 March and 10March 2016 similar minor swing high area at 17100/17200 (printed a high of 17315 in yesterday’s U.S. session).

The Index is now consolidating its earlier gains as it awaits for the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s latest monetary policy decision out at later at 11.00am (Singapore time)/0300 GMT. Majority of the market participants are expecting no change in policy after the surprise cut in policy interest rate to -0.1% in the previous meeting. The key emphasis will be on the statement and press conference for any highlights of the next possible cut in the policy interest rate as well as any desire to increase the purchase of government bonds, exchange traded funds and Japanese real estate investment trusts.

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave principal and in conjunction with other technical elements, the Index is now likely to be undergoing the final upleg for the wave 5 of c/ to complete a three waves countertrend rally labelled as (a) that started from 12 February 2016 low of 14782 with a potential end target set at 17500/700 as defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster (click here for more details as highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday).  
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just turned up from the oversold region and still has some room left for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that upside momentum (short-term) of price action has started to resurface.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17060

Resistance: 17500/700

Next support: 16500

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bullish bias for that expected last push up towards the 17500/700 resistance holding above the tightened short-term pivotal support at 17060. Thereafter, the Index faces the risk of a potential steep decline as it completes the countertrend rally cycle, wave (a) that started from 12 February 2016 low of 14782.

However, a break below the 17060 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the last push up scenario to trigger the start of the steep decline towards the 16500 support in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.