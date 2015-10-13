nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 13 oct watch the 17985 key support for a potential upside movement 243

The cash market has reopened for trading today after a national holiday yesterday. The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has inched down lower by 0.5% from a high of 18360 seen at the close of yesterday's U.S. session.


October 13, 2015 1:39 PM
Japan Index (1 hour)_13 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The cash market has reopened for trading today after a national holiday yesterday. The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has inched down lower by 0.5% from a high of 18360 seen at the close of yesterday’s U.S. session.

Key elements

  • Since the low of 29 September 2015, the Index has evolved into a short-term ascending channel (in orange) with its lower boundary (support) now at 17985.
  • The lower boundary of the ascending channel at 17985 also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of up move from 02 October 2015 low @9pm to 06 October 2015 high @2am. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the low of the corrective (down) 4th wave is likely to be seen at the 17985 level and the bullish 5th wave of a typical impulsive five wave structure in place since 29 September 2015 low may occur soon.
  •  The 17985 level is also the weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to the oversold region which suggests that a potential upturn in price action is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 18200

Pivot (key support): 17985 (weekly pivot)

Resistance: 18440 & 18740

Next support: 17400/17275

Conclusion

As long as the 17985 key pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of upside movement to retest the short-term range top at 18440 before targeting the 18740 minor swing high of 09 September 2015 @1pm

On the other hand, a break below the 17985 pivotal supportis likely to damage the bullish trend in place since 29 September 2015 low to open up scope for a deep decline towards the next support at 17400/17275.

