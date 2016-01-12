nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 12 jan 2016 further drop before potential recovery above 1715016900 su

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) is now hovering above its key long-term support at 16900 (see […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2016 2:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (weekly)_12 Jan 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_12 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) is now hovering above its key long-term support at 16900 (see daily chart & click link here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly strategy/outlook).
  • On the short-term, the Index is still being capped by the upper boundary (resistance) of a descending channel at 17570 (see hourly chart).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the downside and still has some room left before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that the price action of the Index may shape a further dip down.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 17150

Pivot (key support): 16900

Resistance: 17570 & 17840

Next support: 16300

Conclusion

The Index is likely to shape a push down towards the 17150 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 16900 pivot before a potential recovery occurs to retest 17570 before target the next resistance at 17840.

On the flipside, a break below the 16900 pivotal support is likely to put the long-term bullish trend in place since March 2009 in jeopardy as the Index may shaped a deeper correction with its potential short-term downside target at 16300.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.