(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

In our last Friday’s short-term technical strategy/outlook, we have mentioned that the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) is in the progress of undergoing a short-term minor rebound. In our latest weekly strategy/outlook strategy, we have kept this potential short-term rebound view on the Japan 225 Index and “tidied” up the levels. Please click here for more details.

Key elements

The Japan 225 Index has remained resilient despite the weakness seen in the overnight U.S, session. This morning, it has managed to stage a rebound from U.S. session low of 15679 and broke above a minor trendline resistance that has linked up the lower highs since last Friday, 08 April 2016 high of 16032 now turns pull-back support at 15820.

The Index has started to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel from 07 April 2016 low with its lower boundary (support) at 15730/670 and upper boundary (resistance) at 16240/300.

The upper boundary of the ascending channel at 16240/300 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster and graphical level (minor swing high) as per highlighted in our latest weekly strategy/outlook published yesterday.

The USDJPY is still being supported by the minor support of 107.60.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 15820

Pivot (key support): 15730/670

Resistances: 16240/300

Next support: 15330

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain positive. Any potential minor pull-back is likely to be held by the short-term intermediate support of 15820 with a maximum limit set at the 15730/670 daily short-term pivotal support for a potential final push up to target the minor corrective rebound target (resistance) at 16240/300 before another downleg materialises.

On the flipside, a break below the 15730/670 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the final push up scenario to see the start of another potential downleg towards the last Thursday, 07 April 2016 swing low area at 15330.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.