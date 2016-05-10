(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken above the upper limit of a minor rectangle range configuration at 16200. Thereafter, it has continued to surge upwards in the absence of Japanese economic data.

Key elements

Current price action is now coming close to a significant resistance zone of 16600/16720 which is the former pull-back support (in dotted green) of a failed bullish range breakout as price reintegrated back into the range on 28 April 2016, former swing lows area of 17 March/24 March 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline (due to BOJ’s “inaction”) from 28 April 2016 high of 17575 to 29 April 2016 low (see 4 hour chart).

The 16720 level is also the weekly pivotal resistance. Please click link

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16720

Support: 16200

Next resistance: 17240

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to the weekly medium-term pivotal resistance of 16720 and short-term technical elements are advocating for at least a potential bearish reaction towards the pull-back support of the rectangle range breakout at 16200.

However, a clearance above (daily close) the 16720 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish trend for a further squeeze up to target the next resistance at 17240 in the first step.

