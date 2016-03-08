nikkei 225 daily outlook tues 08 mar 2016 coming close to 16500310 support for potential final upleg

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier In our earlier short-term daily outlook/strategy posted last Friday, 04 Mar 2016 (please click here for a recap), […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 8, 2016 1:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (4 hour)_08 Mar 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_08 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

In our earlier short-term daily outlook/strategy posted last Friday, 04 Mar 2016 (please click here for a recap), we have highlighted that the rally seen in the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) is coming close to a short-term risk zone of 17100/220 (excess) where the Index is likely to shape a pull-back/consolidation.

The Index has hit the 17100/220 risk zone in the U.S. session on 04 Mar 2016 (printed a high of 17171) on the release of the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for February 2016 and staged the expected pull-back thereafter seen throughout yesterday, 07 March 2016.

In this morning session, 08 March 2016, the Index has continued to decline and hit the upper limit of the expected short-term downside target at 16600 (printed a current low of 16569).

Key elements

  • The current decline seen in the Index from its last Friday high of 17171 is coming close to the medium-term intermediate support at 16500 where we are expected another potential upleg to occur to complete the second phase of the countertrend rally that started from the 24 February 2016 low of 15540 (details are highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday, click link to recap)
  • Right below the 16500 intermediate support, it will be the lower boundary of the bullish ascending channel that the Index has been evolving since the start of this countertrend rally cycle from 12 February 2016 low now at 16310.
  • Both the 4 & 1 hour Stochastic oscillators have dipped back into their oversold region which highlights the potential of an upturn in price action of the Index close at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16500

Pivot (key support): 16310

Resistance: 17100/220

Next support: 15600

Conclusion

The current pull-back seen in  the Index is now approaching a key support zone of 16500/310 where it is likely to shape a potential final upleg where the short-term upside target now stands at the 17100/220 resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16310 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the final upleg scenario to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 15600 (24 February 2016 swing low area).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.