What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped the expected minor pull-back below the 17900 level after a strong rally seen last Friday. The Index has hit a low of 17600 in the overnight U.S. session.

Key elements

Based on our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here , we are still positive for another potential upleg in the on-going mean reversion/ “snap-back” rally. This morning price action has reinforced our expectation as the Index has broken above the minor trendline resistance from yesterday’s high of 17907 and now turns pull-back support (in dotted green) at 17740 (see hourly chart).

The hourly RSI oscillator has managed to hold and staged a rebound from its trendline support and the 50% level which suggests that upside momentum in terms of price action remains intact.

The overnight U.S. session low of 17600 also confluences with the minor swing high of 29 January 2016 @2pm and closely the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the steep up move from 29 January 2016 low @12pm to yesterday’s high of 17907. This observation coupled with the earlier mentioned elements give credit that the pull-back in price action is likely to be over and Index is in the mist of resuming its upside movement.

The next significant resistance stands at 18350 which is the lower limit of our current medium-term potential upside target (click here and the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 21 January 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 17740

Pivot (key support): 17600

Resistances: 18100 & 18350

Next support: 17230 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 17600 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is now likely to see another round of potential upside movement to target 18100 before 18350.

However, a break below 17600 support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the neckline support of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout at 17230 (also our current medium-term pivot).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.