What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged a decline as expected from the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range top at 17135.

In this morning session, 31 March 2016, it has almost hit our short-term downside target at 16750 (printed a low of 16840). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term/daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the downside and still has ample room for further potential decline before reaching its extreme oversold level.

However, the shorter-term hourly Stochastic has just exited from its oversold level which indicates a potential “relief rebound” after this morning session’s slide.

The intermediate resistance below the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range top stands at 17070 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 30 March 2016 @11pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 17070

Pivot (key resistance): 17135

Supports: 16750 & 16570/500

Next resistance: 17315 (weekly/medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a rebound first towards the intermediate resistance at 17070 before another potential downleg occurs to target the 16750 level. Only a break below 16750 is likely to trigger a further slide towards the range bottom at 16570/500.

However, a clearance above the 17135 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 17315 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.