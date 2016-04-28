(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tested our short-term pivotal resistance at 17520 before Bank of Japan’s monetary policy announcement (printed a high of 17575) before it reversed down sharply post BOJ and hit our expected short-term downside target at 16860/720.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Price action has tumbled straight towards the pull-back support ( in dotted green as highlighted on the daily chart) of the range bullish breakout at 16720 aided by a disappointment from BOJ’s latest monetary policy that she will not add more monetary stimulus. Some market participants are expected further stimulus to counter the rise of a strengthening JPY and media reported last week that BOJ officials are looking at offering negative interest rate loans to banks to spur lending to consumers and corporations.

of the range bullish breakout at 16720 aided by a Some market participants are expected further stimulus to counter the rise of a strengthening JPY and media reported last week that BOJ officials are looking at offering negative interest rate loans to banks to spur lending to consumers and corporations. The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator, a measure of price momentum has broken its pull-back support (in dotted pink) and shows room for further potential downside towards the ascending support. These observations indicate a bearish pre-signal that downside momentum remains intact and the 16720 pull-back support of the Index may be taken out.

The next significant support rests at 16250/16080 which is defined by a confluence of elements (swing low area of 17 April 2016 +Fibonacci cluster that consists of the 61.8% retracement of the up move from 07 April 2016 low to the recent 22 April 2016 high of 17772 and the 2.00/2.1618 projection of the recent down move from 22 April 2016 high).

The key short-term resistance now stands at 17200 which is defined closely by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move seen post BOJ to the current session low of 16538 and the pull-back resistance of the former minor swing lows area of 26/24 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 17060

Pivot (key resistance): 17200

Supports: 16720 & 16250/16080

Next resistance: 17575

Conclusion

The short-term bearish trend from the 22 April 2016 high remains intact. But the Index may see a potential minor rebound first above 16720 towards the short-term intermediate resistance at 17060 with a maximum limit set at the 17200 pivotal resistance before another down leg materialises to target the next support at 16250/16080.

However, a break above the 17200 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the current Asian session high of 17575.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.