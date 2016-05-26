nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 26 may 2016 corrective rally extends watch the short term support at

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures has broken above the range top in place […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2016 1:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_26 May 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_26 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures has broken above the range top in place since 11 May 2016 high which is also the 16720/820  medium-term pivotal support set for this week. Therefore, the preferred medium-term bearish scenario has been invalidated.

Key elements

  • The on-going corrective rally from the 12 February 2016 low of 14782 is showing potential signs of an extension as it continues to evolving within an ascending channel with the key upper limit (resistance) now at 18400 (see daily chart).
  • The ascending channel resistance of 18400 also confluences with the descending trendline resistance (in brown) in place since 11 August 2015 high and a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement + 1.236 projection) (see daily chart).
  • Current price action has staged a pull-back and it is now retesting the former short-term range top in place since 11 May 2016 high now turns pull-back support at 16800.
  • The significant short-term support now rests at 16680 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 23 May 2016 @12pm and close to the  61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent sharp rally from 24 May 2016 low of 16468 to yesterday high of 16993.
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 17250/300 which is defined by the former swing high area of 15 March 2016 and close to the 76.4% of the decline from 25 April 2016 high to 04 May 2016 low of 15820.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region which suggests that downside momentum of the current pull-back in price action has started to dissipate.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16800

Pivot (key support): 16680

Resistance: 17250/300

Next support: 16320/200

Conclusion

As long as the 16680 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 17250/300 in the first step.

Only a break below the 16680 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred short-term bullish scenario for a choppy push down back into the range with a further drop to test the next support at 16320/200 (pull-back support area of the former minor rectangle/consolidation configuration bullish breakout that occurred on 09 May 2016).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.