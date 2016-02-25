Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged the expected decline from the range top at 16500 towards the 15700 short-term downside target.

Key elements

The Index has rallied sharply (2.6%) in the U.S. session from the short-term range support at 15700 in place since 16 February 2016 high (printed a low of 15540 in the overnight U.S. session).

Current price action is now hovering again just below the short-term range top at 16350 which is also close to the lower boundary (resistance) of the descending channel in place since 18 December 2015 high now at 16500.

The hourly (short-term) short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that the current upside momentum seen in the current push up is being overstretched and the Index faces the risk of another decline back towards its range support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16350/500

Support: 15700/600

Next resistance: 17100

Conclusion

The Index has continued to trade in a sideways range environment since 16 February 2016 high of 16342. Current price action is being push up just below the range top of 16350/500 and technical elements are suggested another push back down towards the range support at 15700/600.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 16350/500 short-term pivotal resistance (range top) may see a squeeze up to target the next resistance at 17100 (also the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally seen from 12 February 2016 low to 16 February 2016 high of 16342 @12pm projected from yesterday’s low of 15540).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.