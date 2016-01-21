nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 21 jan 2016 potential snap back rally in progress 2648332016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped the expected last drop to test the 16000 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped the expected last drop to test the 16000 […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped the expected last drop to test the 16000 key medium-term support and staged a sharp rebound as expected in the late U.S. session.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 16350
Resistance: 16890 & 17290
Next support: 16000
Below the 16890 intermediate resistance, the Index may see a minor pull-back holding above the 16350 short-term pivotal support before another potential push up to target the 19 January 2016 minor swing high at 16350.
However, a break below the 16350 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the key 16000 medium-term support.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.