What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has failed to have a clear break below the downside trigger level at 16860 (only tested) and did a strong upside reversal and broke above the 17150 short-term pivotal resistance.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Medium-term upside momentum has turned positive as the daily has staged a bullish breakout above its former trendline resistance and still has room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Since the low of 08 April 2016, the index has continued to evolving with a short-term bullish ascending channel and now price action is showing potential for a test on the upper boundary (resistance) of the channel at 17770 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster from various degrees (see daily & hourly charts).

The short-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the upside and still has room to manoeuvre before reaching its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The first significant short-term support now rests at 17080 which is the former minor swiing high area of 19 April 2016 follow by the 16860/720 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel and pull-back support of former range bullish breakout.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17080

Resistances: 17450 & 17770

Next support: 16860/720

Conclusion

Yesterday’s price action has confirmed that short-term upside momentum remains intact and it does not pay to fight with it at the moment. As long as the 17080 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential up move to target the resistances at 17450 and 17770.

However, a break below the 17080 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 16860/720.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.