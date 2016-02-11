(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to tumble as expected within our medium-term view (1 to 3 weeks) and broke below the 16000 psychological level. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly outlook/strategy that was published last Sunday.

* Do note that the local Japan stock market is closed for a public holiday today.

Key elements

The short-term downside movement from 01 February high of 17907 has been evolving within a descending channel with its upper boundary (resistance) now at 16030 which also confluences with the former swing low of 21 January 2016.

The Index is now approaching our expected medium-term downside target at 15020 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy. The 15020 level is now also a Fibonacci projection cluster (1.618 + 0.618) from a lower degree taken from the high of 01 February 2016 and 10 February 2016 respectively.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, it is now undergoing the bearish impulsive wave 3 with the Fibonacci projection cluster target at 15020 as per mentioned above.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a “relief rebound” is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 15700

Support: 15020

Next resistances: 16030

Conclusion

Given that the Index is approaching our expected medium-term downside target at 15020 and oversold condition seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator, we have decided to place a tight short-term pivotal resistance at 15700 to see a continuation of a potential drop towards 15020.

However, a break above the 15700 pivotal resistance is likely to put the bears on hold to see a relief rally towards the descending channel’s resistance at 16030.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.