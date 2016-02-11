nikkei 225 daily outlook thurs 11 feb continuation of the drop below 15700 resistance 2650482016

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 11, 2016 12:56 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_11 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to tumble as expected within our medium-term view (1 to 3 weeks) and broke below the 16000 psychological level. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly outlook/strategy that was published last Sunday.

* Do note that the local Japan stock market is closed for a public holiday today.

Key elements

  • The short-term downside movement from 01 February high of 17907 has been evolving within a descending channel with its upper boundary (resistance) now at 16030 which also confluences with the former swing low of 21 January 2016.
  • The Index is now approaching our expected medium-term downside target at 15020 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy. The 15020 level is now also a Fibonacci projection cluster (1.618 + 0.618) from a lower degree taken from the high of 01 February 2016 and 10 February 2016 respectively.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, it is now undergoing the bearish impulsive wave 3 with the Fibonacci projection cluster target at 15020 as per mentioned above.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a “relief rebound” is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 15700

Support: 15020

Next resistances: 16030

Conclusion

Given that the Index is approaching our expected medium-term downside target at 15020 and oversold condition seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator, we have decided to place a tight short-term pivotal resistance at 15700 to see a continuation of a potential drop towards 15020.

However, a break above the 15700 pivotal resistance is likely to put the bears on hold to see a relief rally towards the descending channel’s resistance at 16030.

Disclaimer

