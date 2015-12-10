(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 19190 weekly pivotal support in the overnight U.S. session. Therefore, our preferred medium-term bullish scenario has been invalidated and we expect further potential weakness ahead to test at least the 18650/18400 pull-back support area of the prior “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout that occurred on 21 October 2015.

Please click this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has broken below the lower boundary of the former ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low now turns pull-back resistance at 19590.

On the short-term term, the Index has started to evolve within a bearish descending channel in place since 08 December 2015 high with its upper boundary (resistance) now at 19130.

The next significant short-term resistance stands at 19290 which is the pull-back resistance area seen yesterday, 09 December 2015 @11pm.

The lower boundary (support) of the short-term descending channel rests at 18770 which also confluences closely with 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 01 December 2015 high to 04 December 2015 low @9pm projected from 07 December 2015 high @12pm.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now turning down from its overbought region which reinforces a further potential push down in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 19130

Pivot (key resistance): 19290

Support: 18770 & 18650

Next resistance: 19470/19590

Conclusion

The Index now faces further downside pressure through the bearish breakdown of the former 19190 weekly pivotal support. On the short-term as long as the 19290 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a further potential decline to target the 18770 support with a maximum limit set at the 18650 level (pull-back support area of the prior “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout).

On the flipside, a clearance above the 19290 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 19470/19590 zone.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.