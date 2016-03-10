(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has indeed staged the expected upside reversal from the 16500 significant support as per highlighted in our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

The Index has rallied by 2.2% from yesterday low of 16495 and it is now consolidating its gains before the European Central Bank (ECB)’s monetary policy announcement later as market participants are expecting more easing measures from ECB.

Key elements

The Index has broken above the former short-term descending trendline (in dotted green) that has linked up the “lower highs” since 05 Mar 2016 high of 17176. The lower boundary (support) of the bullish ascending channel in place since the start of the on-going countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low of 14782 is now at 16580.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to inch up and still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that upside momentum in price action remains intact.

The next short-term resistance to watch after the last Friday, 04 March 2016 swing high area of 17100/220 will be at the 17500 level which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16580

Resistance: 17100/220 & 17500

Next support: 16310 & 15600

Conclusion

The Index has started to reverse up from 16500 (upper limit of our medium-term pivotal support, click here for details) and technical elements remain positive.

We have tightened the daily short-term pivotal support to 16580 and expect the Index to continue to shape a further potential push up to target last Friday, 04 March 2016 swing high area at 17100/220 in the first step before 17500 next.

Failure to hold above today’s short-term pivotal support at 16580 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the lower limit of our medium-term pivotal support at 16310. Only a clear break below 16310 may trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 15600 (24 February 2016 swing low area).

Disclaimer

