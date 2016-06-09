(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage a push up in the closing hours of the Japanese cash market and printed a session high of 16854. But within our expectation, the Index did not surpass our predefined medium-term pivotal resistance set at 16920/17015.

The mostly likely reason for the aforementioned push up is due to better than expected China imports figures for May where y/y growth shrink by -0.4% versus an expectation of -6.0%. This reduces the risk of a hard landing in the China economy as consumers and corporations start to spend on goods and services.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Yesterday, push up in price action has managed to stall right at the former broken short-term ascending trendline support from 04 June 2016 low now turns pull-back resistance.

The key pivotal resistance remains at 16920/17015 (click here

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish since its prior bearish divergence signal. This observation suggests that downside momentum of price action remains intact.

Based on intermarket analysis, the short-term bearish trend of the USD/JPY remains intact as it continues to trade below a descending trendline in place since 31 May 2016. Short-term pivotal resistance for USD/JPY is now at 107.23. Given USD/JPY’s high direct correlation reading with the Nikkei 225, a further potential decline in USD/JPY is likely to reinforce short-term downside pressure on the Nikkei 225 (see last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 16740

Pivot (key resistance): 16920/17015 (medium-term)

Supports: 16470 & 16300

Next resistance: 17250

Conclusion

No change in our short-term bearish bias. As long as the 16920/17015 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see the start of another potential impulsive downside cycle to target the short-term supports at 16470 follow by 16300 (03 June 2016 swing low area) in the first step.

However, a break above the 16920/17015 pivotal resistance is likely to damage our medium-term bearish view for a further rally to retest the 31 May 2016 swing high area of 17250.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.