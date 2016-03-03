(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has pull-backed slightly by 1.3% in the U.S. session from Asian session high of 16830 to record a low of 16617. Overall, it is still being supported by yesterday short-term pivotal zone of 16480/200.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

This morning price action has managed to stage a strong upswing (+2%) to print a current high of 16950 from yesterday’s U.S. session low of 16617. The price movement from 01 March 2016 low of 15854 remains in a bullish dynamic as it continues to evolve in a short-term bullish ascending channel (highlighted in brown).

The lower boundary (support) of the above mentioned short-term bullish ascending channel is now 16600 which is closed to the pull-back support of the bullish breakout of the former descending channel from 18 December 2015 high at 16500.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is now undergoing a bullish wave sequence of a minor degree (multi-days) which consists a standard set of 5 waves labelled as (1,2,3,5) that started from 24 February 2016 low @11pm. Current price action is now attempting to complete the wave 3 upleg with a potential target set at 17465 defined by 1.1618 Fibonacci projection of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 2 at 15854 (printed on 01 March 2016 @10am).

The above mentioned expected wave 3 target of 17465 also confluences closely with the upper boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since the start of the countertrend rally, 12 February 2016 low and now the shorter-term upper boundary of the ascending channel from 01 March 2016 low of 15854.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16600/500

Resistances: 17100 & 17465

Next support: 15900

Conclusion

Technical elements remain positive. We have tightened the short-term pivotal support slightly to 16600/500 for a potential push up to target 17100 before 17465. Thereafter, a potential pull-back/consolidation should occur.

On the flipside, a break below the 16600/500 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a pull-back to test the next support at 15900 (lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 12 February 2016 low.

