What happened yesterday

In our prior daily outlook report, we have decided to “tone down” the deeper pull-back scenario as medium-term technical elements have started to exhibit positive signs that the uptrend from 29 September 2015 low is likely in the midst of a bullish impulsive wave 3/ based on the Elliot Wave Principal.

Yesterday, European central bank, ECB’s press conference was the game changer as Mr Mario Draghi has signalled that the ECB is prepared to expand its current bond-buying programme (quantitative easing, QE) in the December meeting when they re-examine the economic landscape.

This rhetoric has sent the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) to surpassed the 18740 level (upper limit of short-term neutrality range). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has staged a bullish breakout from the upper limit of the neutrality range at 18740 and validated a further upside movement scenario.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to be in undergoing the bullish wave 3/ with a 5 wave bullish impulsive structure in place since 29 September 2015 low.

The short-term significant resistance to watch now will be at 19190 which is defined by the the 1.00 Fibonacci projection (minimum 3 rd wave target) from 29 September 2015 low to 07 October 2015 high @12pm projected from 15 October 2015 low @12am and the swing high 28 August 2015/ the former support joining the lows of 01 April 2015, 07 May 2015 and 09 July 2015 now turns pull-back resistance/200-day Moving Average.

which is defined by the the 1.00 Fibonacci projection (minimum 3 wave target) from 29 September 2015 low to 07 October 2015 high @12pm projected from 15 October 2015 low @12am and the swing high 28 August 2015/ the former support joining the lows of 01 April 2015, 07 May 2015 and 09 July 2015 now turns pull-back resistance/200-day Moving Average. On the shorter-term, the Index has started to evolve into a steeper ascending channel (in dark blue) from 15 October 2015 low @3am with lower limit (support) at 18450 which also confluences with the former range top from 07 October 2015.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has stated to inch down from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action after yesterday’s steep rally.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 18600

Pivot (key support): 18450

Resistance: 19190

Next support: 18150

Conclusion

A minor pull-back is likely to occur at this juncture for the Index. The significant short-term support zone at 18600/18450 should hold this expected pull-back before another potential rally occurs to target the 19190 resistance.

However, failure to hold above the 18450 daily (short-term) pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 18150 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel, in orange in place since 29 September 2015 low).

