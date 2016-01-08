nikkei 225 daily outlook friday 08 jan 2016 potential rebound above 17500 support 2647112016
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has plummeted in a “vertical line” fashion and hit the expected downside target at 17500.
Pivot (key support): 17500
Resistance: 18100 & 18700
Next support: 16900
The current down move in place since the start of 2016 has now reached the upper limit of an important inflection zone. Current technical elements have started to show signs of a potential bullish reversal at least in the short to medium-term.
Today’s pivotal support will be at 17500 and a break above the 18100 level is likely to trigger a further potential push up to retake the next resistance at 18700.
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 17500 pivotal support may put the expected recovery scenario on hold to see a thrust down to target the next support at 16900 (lower limit of the inflection zone).
