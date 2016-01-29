nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 29 jan 2016 watch 16935 17290 maintain bullish bias 2649162016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has drifted lower ahead of the Bank of Japan […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 29, 2016 2:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_29 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has drifted lower ahead of the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s monetary policy decision out later today, 29 January 2016 @3.00 GMT. In the overnight U.S. session, the Index has broken below the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 21 January 2016 but managed to hold above the short-term pivotal support at 16935.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Based on the current price action, the Index has appeared to trace out an impending bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” chart configuration (as depicted by the light green shaded boxes) with its neckline resistance at 17290
  • The Index is now testing the 16935 short-term support as per defined by the minor swing lows area since 27 January 2016.
  • The next support rests at 16540/480 which is our medium-term pivotal support (click here for more details).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its oversold region which increases the probability of an potential upturn in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 16935

Resistances: 17290 & 17740/840

Next support: 16540/480 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bullish technical view as long as the 16935 pivotal support holds and a break above the 17290 neckline of the bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” is likely to add impetus for a further push up to target the 17740/840 resistance zone (medium-term first upside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16935 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the “snap-back” rally on hold to see a slide to retest the 26 January 2016 swing low area of 16540/480 which is also our medium-term pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.