The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to tumble post BOJ and fared worst that our expectation as it did not shape any pull-back. It fell straight towards our short-term downside target (support) at 16250/16080 (printed a low of 16124 in yesterday’s U.S. session). * Japan cash market is closed today for a public holiday.
Intermediate resistance: 16150
Pivot (key resistance): 16340
Supports: 15880 & 15680/480
Next resistance: 16600/720
Short-term bearish trend remains intact but it is coming close to a potential completion before a consolidation/rebound sets in (see above mentioned elements – 4th & 5th points). As long as the 16340 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential final short-term push down towards 15880 before targeting the 15680/480 range support.
On the flipside, failure to hold below the 16340 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push back up towards the minor swing high area of 28 April 2016 at 16600/720
