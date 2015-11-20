nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 20 nov maintain bullish stance tolerate excess for short term pivotal s

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower into European and U.S. sessions. It has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2015 1:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_20 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower into European and U.S. sessions. It has tested 19780 short-term pivotal support before inching up higher.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now challenging the short-term pivotal support at 19780 but it is now approaching the previous minor swing lows of 17 November @2pm and 18 November @1pm at 19650.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now back at its oversold region which suggests another potential upturn in upside momentum.
  • The next resistances after 20040 will be at 20300 (1.00 Fibonacci projection) follow by 20700 (upper boundary of the ascending channel, in dark blue in place since 29 September 2015 low + 1.618 Fibonacci projection).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19650 (excess)

Resistance: 20040, 20300 & 20700

Next support: 19460 & 19190

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are still positive, thus we are tolerating the excess for the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 19650 for at least a push up to target the 20040 acceleration level. Only a break above 20040 is likely to see a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 20300 and even 20700 next.

However, failure to hold above the 19650 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a further slide towards the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low at 19460.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.