January 15, 2016 1:49 PM
Japan Index (1 hour)_15 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225)has drifted down and almost hit the long-term key support at 16900 (printed a low of 16930) in the Asian session. Thereafter, it has managed to reverse to the upside and broke above 17270 short-term upper neutrality zone in the U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken above the 17270 upper neutrality zone as per highlighted in our daily outlook/strategy yesterday. Thus, price action has validated a potential push up for the Index.
  • The Index is now being supported by a short-term trendline in place since yesterday low of 16930 now at 17270.
  • The next immediate short-term resistance stands at 17700 which is defined by 13 January 2015 swing high area and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current down move from 18 December 2015 high to yesterday’s low of 16930.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now at its oversold region which suggests a potential upturn in the price action of the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17270

Resistance: 17700

Next support: 16900 (long-term)

Conclusion

As long as the 17270 short-term pivotal at 17270 holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to target the minor swing high area of 17700.

On the other hand, a break below 17270 may see another round of choppy price action to retest the 16900 key long-term support.

Disclaimer

