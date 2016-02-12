nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 12 feb potential final drop before countertrend movement sets in 265067
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to drop as expected and hit our expected pre-defined medium-term downside target at 15020 (click here for details).
Pivot (key resistance): 15480
Support: 14530/14450
Next resistance: 16030
Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index is now coming close to a potential inflection zone of 14530/14550. Therefore, it will be prudent for us to place tight short-term pivotal resistance at 15480 for a final drop towards 14530/14450.
On the flipside, a clearance above 15480 is likely to negate the on-going bearish trend for a push up to test the next resistance at 16030.
