What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to drop as expected and hit our expected pre-defined medium-term downside target at 15020 (click here for details).

Key elements

The medium-term downside target at 15020 has been fulfilled. Latest technical elements are suggesting that the Index is now coming close to an inflection zone of 14530/14450 where the Index may start to undergo a bullish countertrend movement after two weeks on steep decline.

The inflection zone of 14530/14550 is defined by a confluence zone of elements. Firstly, it is the lower boundary of a longer-term descending channel in place 18 December 2015 (see daily chart). Secondly, it is also the lower boundary of the steeper descending channel in place since 01 February 2016. Thirdly, a Fibonacci projection cluster from various swing highs and lows can be found targeting the 14530/14450 zone.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle as per observed by the Fibonacci projection cluster mentioned above and channelling behaviour seen in the latest price action , the Index is likely to be undergoing the final 5 th wave of a bearish impulsive structure that started from 20 November 2015 high to complete the second set of a bearish five waves structure labelled as (C). Thereafter, a bullish countertrend movement is likely to occur at least on an intermediate degree (multi-week time frame) to retrace the down movement that started from 20 November 2015 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 15480

Support: 14530/14450

Next resistance: 16030

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index is now coming close to a potential inflection zone of 14530/14550. Therefore, it will be prudent for us to place tight short-term pivotal resistance at 15480 for a final drop towards 14530/14450.

On the flipside, a clearance above 15480 is likely to negate the on-going bearish trend for a push up to test the next resistance at 16030.

