nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 11 dec right below 19290 resistance to resume its potential downside mo

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded sideways throughout yesterday but managed to inch higher […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 11, 2015 3:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_11 Dec 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_11 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded sideways throughout yesterday but managed to inch higher in today’s morning session.

Pleas click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action has rallied and now right below the 19290 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance as per highlighted in yesterday’s daily outlook/strategy. Interestingly, the magnitude of the current rise seen from Thursday, 10 December 2015 low stands at 2.23% which is similar from the earlier rise seen on 04 December 2015 low @10pm to 07 December 2015 high @10am before the Index collapsed.
  • The 19290 short-term pivotal short resistance also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 07 December 2015 high @10am to 10 December 2015 low
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below their former supports now turn pull-back resistances (in dotted red). In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic has reached its extreme overbought region. These observations suggest that downside momentum remains intact and the Index is now at a potential turning point for a slide in price action.
  • The short-term support rests at 18770 which is defined by the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 01 December 2015 high to 04 December 2015 low @9pm projected from 07 December 2015 high @12pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 19290

Support: 18770 & 18650

Next resistance: 19470/19590

Conclusion

As long as the 19290 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index still faces the risk of a further potential decline to target the 18770 support andwith a maximum limit set at the 18650 level (pull-back support area of the prior “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout).

On the other hand, a break above the 19290 pivotal resistance may invalidate the bearish scenario to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 19470/19590 zone.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.