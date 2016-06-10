nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 10 june 2016 further potential downside within range 2664642016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled by around 2% as expected and […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2016 1:30 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_10 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled by around 2% as expected and almost met the first short-term downside target (support) at 16470 (printed a low of 16505) in yesterday’s U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to start to display a series of “lower highs and lower lows” from the minor swing high of 08 June 2016@2pm which indicates the short-term downtrend remains intact.
  • The key short-term resistance to watch now stands at 16700 which is defined by a minor descending trendline from the minor swing high of 08 June 2016@2pm and also the 50% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s decline from 08 June 2016 high to yesterday low of 16505.
  • The significant short-term support remains at 16300 which is the 03 June 2016 swing low area and now the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 08 June 2016 high to 09 June 2016 low of 16505 projected from today’s current intraday high of 16698.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains below its descending trendline resistance and the 50% neutrality level. In addition, it still has room for further downside before reaching its oversold region. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16700

Supports: 16470 & 16300

Next resistance: 16920/17015 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bearish bias within ascending range. We have tightened the daily short-term pivotal resistance to 16700 for a further potential push down to target the next support at 16300. But do note that  this expected decline is short-term in nature as the Index is still evolving within an ascending range in the medium term with the range support coming in at 16170/16050 as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday (click here for a recap).

On the other hand, a break above 16700 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the expected bearish tone for a squeeze up to the 16920/17015 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Economic Calendar

