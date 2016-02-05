nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 05 feb 2016 still faces further downside pressure watch the 17000 resis

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has pushed up, reacted off the short-term resistance zone […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 5, 2016 2:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_05 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has pushed up, reacted off the short-term resistance zone of 17230/490 and declined towards our expected short-term target at 1600.

The current price action of the index is now almost back to the level before the latest Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on negative interest rate on excess reserves announced on last Friday, 29 February 2016.  This implies more monetary easing policies have failed to reverse the current negative sentiment on the Index. We have warned earlier in our previous daily outlook/strategy that the mean reversion rally from the 21 January 2016 low is likely to be over (please click here for a review).

Key elements

  • The Index is now evolving within a short-term bearish descending channel in place since 02 February 2016 high with its upper boundary (resistance) now at 17000.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the descending channel rests at around the 16290/200 region which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 21 January 2016 low to 01 February 2016 high + 0.764 projection of the down move from 01 February 2016 high to 04 February 2016 low @1am projected from 04 February 2016 high @12pm). For an Elliot Wave Principal perspective, this Fibonacci relationship suggests a potential “Triangle Range” configuration from the 21 January 2016 low.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is turning down and still has further downside potential before reaching the extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that downside momentum remains intact on the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 17000

Support: 16290/200

Next resistances: 17230/490

Conclusion

As long as the 17000 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a further potential decline towards the 16290/200 support.

However, a break above 17000 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to target the 17230/490 resistance zone.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.