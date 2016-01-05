nikkei 225 daily outlook 05 jan 2016 further potential push up above 18100 medium term pivotal suppo

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tested and managed to stage the expected recovery right on […]


January 5, 2016 3:52 PM
Japan Index (daily)_05 Jan 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_05 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tested and managed to stage the expected recovery right on the 18100 weekly (medium-term) pivotal support in the overnight U.S. session (please click on this link to review the details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical strategy published yesterday).
  • The 18100 is a critical support as it confluences with the trendline support in place since 14 October 2012 low and a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The short-term intermediate support a 18300 is defined closely by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current upmove from 18099 to the current high of 18547
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has broken above its 50% neutrality and former trendline resistance which suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 18300

Pivot (key support): 18100

Resistance: 19140

Next support: 17500

Conclusion

As long as the intermediate support at 18300 holds, the Index is now likely to see a further potential push up to retest the 30 December 2015 swing high at 19140.

On the other hand, only a break below the 18100 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a further plunge to target the next support at 17500.

