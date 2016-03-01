nikkei 225 daily outlook 01 mar 2016 back to range support at 15540 for a potential upswing 26526620
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has drifted down from the 16500 range top and continued its slide in the U.S. session in line with the major U.S. stock indices.
Intermediate support: 15700
Pivot (key support): 15540
Resistance: 16500
Next support: 14780
Expect a further potential dip down to test 15700 with a maximum limit set at the 15540 medium-term pivotal support before another potential upswing occurs to retest the 16500 resistance (range top).
However, a break below the 15540 pivotal support is likely to invalidated the second phase of the countertrend rally for a deeper slide to retest the 12 February 2016 swing low area at 14780.
