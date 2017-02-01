nikkei 225 corrective rebound in progress before new potential downleg 2685712017
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to shaped the expected corrective rebound within its medium-term downtrend as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook report published yesterday (click here for a recap).
Intermediate resistance: 19200/290
Pivot (key resistance): 19400
Support: 18700/650
Next resistance: 19575 (medium-term pivot)
The Index may see a further minor push up (dead cat bounce) at this juncture towards 19200/290 with a maximum limit set at the 19400 short-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 18700/650 (swing low area of 17 January 2017) in the first step.
However, a break above 19400 is likely to put the bears on hold to see a further squeeze up to test the 19575 medium-term pivotal resistance.
