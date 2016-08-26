nikkei 225 coming close to 16350300 risk zone for a potential relief rebound 2674582016

Daily Outlook, Friday 26 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has indeed shaped […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 26, 2016 1:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Friday 26 Aug 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_26 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has indeed shaped the expected decline after the third failed bullish breakout attempt at the 16600 range top resistance.

The Index has plummeted by 0.8% in the opening in today’s Asian morning session to print a current intraday low of 16375 which is closed to our expected upper limit downside target/support zone of 16350/300.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key Japan economic data/event as follow:

  • Jackson Hole Conference where BOJ governor Kuroda will take part in a panel discussion on Sat, 27 August 2016

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the corrective decline from the 16944 medium-term swing high seen on 12 August 2016 is likely to be considered as the first corrective downleg of an intermediate degree wave a/of a higher time frame primary degree corrective wave (2) that typically consists of a set of a/, b/ and c/ intermediate degree wave structures. The ongoing decline is the potential final 5th wave of a minor degree wave 5 to complete the intermediate degree corrective downleg wave a/ with projected end target at 16350/300.
  • Thereafter, a potential relief rebound (intermediate degree wave b/) is likely to occur with a potential end target at the 16660/740 zone which also confluences with the 16660 range top where the recent three attempts of failure bullish breakout occurred at the 16600 level follow by the minor swing high areas of 17/18 August 2016.
  • Momentum studies are also reinforcing the potential rebound scenario based on preferred Elliot Wave count/fractal analysis. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme oversold level which suggests limited downside potential as downside momentum of price action is overstretched at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 16350

Pivot (key support): 16300

Resistances: 16540 & 16660

Next support: 16000

Conclusion

Coming close to potential inflection zone, turn bullish for a relief rebound.  The Index may first see a “residual” dip towards 16350 and as long as the 16300 daily short-term pivotal support holds, it is likely to shape the a potential relief rebound to target the resistances at 16540 follow by 16660.

However, failure to hold above the 16300 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred relief rebound scenario to see the continuation of the corrective decline towards the next support at 16000.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.