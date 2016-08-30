nikkei 225 16780 resistance to watch for a potential decline 2674752016
Daily Outlook, Tues 30 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has already managed […]
Daily Outlook, Tues 30 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has already managed […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has already managed to hit the expected “relief rally” upper limit target/resistance at 16740 (printed a high of 16780 in yesterday’s Asian session before it traded sideways).
Current technical elements are still in in favour of a potential second leg of the corrective decline on place since 12 August 2016 high. Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy that has been published yesterday.
Pivot (key resistance): 16780
Supports: 16630 & 16500
Next resistance: 16940 (medium-term pivot)
Turn bearish for potential second leg of corrective decline. As long as the 16780 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a decline to target the supports at 16630 and 16500 in the first step.
However, a clearance above the 16780 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 16940.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.