Nike trades at all time highs ahead of earnings

Of the 28 analysts watching Nike:Strong buy 26Hold 2The price target ranges from $115 - $174

Chart thoughts

Nike has surged over 43% over the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P’s 16.6% return. an impressive run hitting an all time high earlier in the month and refreshing that top today, although the rally higher does appear to be slowing..

Nike trades above its 20, 50 & 100 sma on the 4 hour chart pointing to a bullish trend. The move higher is supported by momentum, the RSI is also in bullish territory over 60, pointing northwards with still some distance to overbought territory.

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.







