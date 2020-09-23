Nike To Hit Record High After Impressive Results

Nike is not alone in its upbeat results, with other athletic focused brands such as Lululemon and Peloton also reporting strong results in recent weeks. Whilst Nike is expected to take another step higher when Wall Street opens, European sporting brands are also enjoying a strong performance as the upbeat mood spills over. Adidas trades +6% and Puma +5%.

Chart thoughts

Nike is set to open 13% higher to a fresh record high of $131.35. The stock trades firmly above its ascending trendline, 50, 100 and 200 day sma a bullish chart. However, the jump higher on the open could push the RSI into overbought territory, so a pull back could be on the cards

Immediate support could be seen 120.65 last week’s all time high.