NFP Preview: How Unemployment Could Decide if the Fed Goes 25 or 50

The leading indicators point to an as expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 130K-200K range

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 6, 2024 12:33 AM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Report Key Points

  • NFP report expectations: +164K jobs, +0.3% m/m earnings, unemployment at 4.2%
  • The leading indicators point to an as expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 130K-200K range
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains under pressure, despite last week’s bounce.

When is the August NFP Report?

The August NFP report will be released on Friday, September 6 at 8:30 ET.

NFP Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect the NFP report to show that the US created 164K net new jobs, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m (3.6% y/y) and the U3 unemployment rate ticking down to 4.2%.

NFP Overview

For someone who writes an NFP report and hosts a live NFP webinar monthly, come hell or high water, the Federal Reserve’s renewed focus on the labor market is a godsend. As Fed Chairman Powell emphasized at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last month, interest rates are now more dependent on unemployment than the inflation rate, making the monthly NFP report arguably more important than it’s been since the peak of the COVID pandemic.

Last month’s jobs report triggered the vaunted “Sahm Rule” that looks at how much the unemployment rate has risen off its 12-month low as a sign of an incoming recession, and traders will be keen

to see if the unemployment remains at a (relatively) elevated level or moderates back toward 4.1 or 4.2% this month. Perhaps most importantly, traders are pricing in nearly 50/50 odds of the Fed cutting rates by 50bps (vs. 25bps) later this month, so Friday’s jobs report could tip the scales one way or another.

In terms of the NFP expectations, traders and economists are anticipating a slight moderation from last month’s jobs growth, with wages and the unemployment rate expected to come in roughly in line with recent trends:

cinfppreview09052024

Source: StoneX

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component rose to 46.0 from 43.4 last month.
  • The ISM Services PMI Employment component dropped to 50.2 from 51.1 last month.
  • The ADP Employment report showed 99K net new jobs, down from the downwardly-revised 111K reading last month.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims ticked down to 230K, off last month’s high near 240K.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to an as expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 130K-200K range, albeit with a big band of uncertainty given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which came in at 0.2% m/m in the most recent NFP report.

Potential NFP Market Reaction

Rather than our traditional table analyzing the potential moves in the US dollar relative to job creation and average hourly earnings, I wanted to highlight this table on the Fed’s potential reaction function from our parent company, StoneX:

fedreactionfunctionstonex

Source: StoneX

As the table shows, the Fed will be more focused on the unemployment rate and job creation than wages in the current environment. One way or another, this jobs report could well tip the scales for the Fed’s decision, setting the stage for potentially volatile moves in the US dollar and other US assets.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

US Dollar Technical Analysis – DXY Daily Chart

DXY09052024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the chart of the US Dollar Index (DXY), the world’s reserve currency remains in a well-defined downtrend despite last week’s bounce. The near-term reaction in the US dollar will likely follow the likelihood of a 25bps rate cut from the Fed (bullish) vs. 50bps rate cut (bearish) as outlined in the chart above, but ultimately, the dominant downtrend and potential for consistent interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve in the coming year could keep the greenback under pressure as we move through the fall regardless.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: NFP Fed Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 24, 2025 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
January 24, 2025 05:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

stocks_03
S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 10, 2025 03:30 PM
    jobs_05
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 10, 2025 04:56 AM
      USA flag
      Dow Jones Forecast: The DJIA Loses Ground Ahead of the NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 9, 2025 08:00 PM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        NFP Preview: Will US Jobs Beat Expectations for the 3rd Time in 4 Months?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 8, 2025 03:49 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.