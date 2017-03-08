nfp preview do nfps matter now that a rate hike is signed sealed and yet to be delivered 2688472017

This Friday at 1330 GMT the eagerly awaited February NFP report is scheduled to be released. The market is expecting a reading of 197k, while […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2017 2:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This Friday at 1330 GMT the eagerly awaited February NFP report is scheduled to be released. The market is expecting a reading of 197k, while the unemployment rate is expected to fall further to 4.7% from 4.8%, and earnings growth is set to rise to 2.7%.

ADP report paves the way for a big NFP number

Expectations for an even bigger NFP number have been stoked by an extremely strong ADP report for February, which measures private sector payrolls in the US. This came in at 298k, vs. expectations for 187k, the largest reading since April 2014. If the NFP comes anywhere near this level then it will virtually solidify expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week, especially if job gains are broad-based and focused not only in the strong services sector, but also in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Why the ADP matters for NFP expectations

The ADP report doesn’t always track the NFP report perfectly (see the chart below), however, this statistic gives us confidence that we could get a bigger-than-expected NFP number on Friday: since the ADP changed its methodology in October 2012 there have only been three occasions when it has beaten the NFP reading by 100k or more. On the back of this ADP report economists have rushed to revise their NFP forecasts higher. There have been other upbeat signals about jobs growth in the US too, including the ISM non-manufacturing report for February, the unemployment component rose to 55.2 last month, reversing some recent weakness in the employment component of this index.

A March Fed rate hike now fully priced by the market

The key theme in the market right now is expectations of a Fed rate hike next week. On the back of the strong ADP report, the market is now fully priced for a rate hike next week, with the Fed Fund Futures market pricing in a 100% chance of a hike on Wednesday. Thus, does the payrolls number, if it comes in line with expectations, actually matter for US asset prices? Possibly not, as a rate hike should be fully baked into the dollar and US stock prices. From a markets perspective, it will only matter if the NFP report and US wage data actually disappoint to the downside. Then the market is likely to have a sharp reaction, with rate hike expectations falling, dragging the dollar and even the US stock market lower. We should point out that we expect a weak NFP report to be a low probability, high volatility event.

A strong payrolls report yet a muted USD reaction…

If, as we expect, we get a good jobs number his Friday then the dollar reaction is worth watching. We may see a sell-off on any spike higher in the dollar, as the market is heavily positioned for a Fed rate hike. USD/JPY is particularly sensitive to payrolls data, so any move back above 115.80-90, the 50% and 61.8% retracement of the December to February decline in USD/JPY could be met with some selling pressure.

The stock market reaction could be more nuanced. While a strong economy is good news for US stocks, and a strong jobs number suggests a high level of business confidence in the US, a positive labour market report could boost expectations for a third rate hike from the Fed in June. Post the ADP report, the market is expecting a 50% chance of a subsequent rate hike in June, if this rises on Friday then the stock market could struggle, as the saying goes: “three steps and a stumble”. If financial markets start to believe that the Fed is hiking rates at too fast a clip then we could see the S&P 500 and the Dow start to slip.

Overall, while February’s NFP report is important, a number in line with expectations is likely to be met with a muted market reaction, as a Fed rate hike is now fully expected by the market. A weaker than expected reading would likely to trigger the biggest market reaction and a surge in volatility.

Figure 1:

08_03_chart1

Source: City Index and Bloomberg

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.