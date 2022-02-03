NFP Preview: An ugly jobs report looks likely – will it deter the Fed?

A particularly poor report could tilt the Fed away from the “double” 50bps interest rate hike that some more aggressive traders have penciled in for March...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 4, 2022 2:17 AM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP insight

If you’ve gotten accustomed to seeing strong growth in US jobs every single month, as the rest of the world has, you may be in for a rude surprise this month.

According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, a full 9M people called in sick due to Omicron infections in the week the NFP survey was conducted. Psaki went on to warn that the jobs report may even show outright job losses for the first time since December 2020.

Thankfully, economists aren’t quite that pessimistic, anticipating 145K net new jobs and wages to rise 0.5% m/m, it’s still critical to recalibrate our expectations a (hopefully one-off) soft reading:

cinfpinfographic0203

Source: StoneX

When it comes to the Federal Reserve, policymakers are likely to look through any short-term distortions, but Jerome Powell and company remain very conscious of the optics of their policy decisions, so a particularly poor report could tilt the Fed away from the “double” 50bps interest rate hike that some more aggressive traders have penciled in for March.

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 54.5, up slightly from last month’s 53.9 reading.
  • The ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 52.3, down from last month’s 54.9 level.
  • The ADP Employment report -301K net new jobs, well below last month’s downwardly revised 776K print and the first negative reading since January 2021.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims rose to 255K, up sharply from last month’s 205K reading.

As a reminder, the state of the US labor market remains more uncertain and volatile than usual as it emerges from the unprecedented disruption of the COVID pandemic. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a slightly below-expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 25K-125K range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which rose 0.6% m/m in December, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential NFP market reaction

 

Wages < 0.3% m/m

Wages 0.4-0.6% m/m

Wages > 0.7% m/m

< 50K new jobs

Strongly Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

50K-250K new jobs

Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Bullish USD

> 250K new jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Strongly Bullish USD

The US dollar index had a busy January, falling nearly 200 pips in the first half of the month before surging 300 pips to 18-month highs, and now that we’ve entered February, dropping a quick 200 pips to the mid-95.00s. All of this volatility leaves the world’s reserve currency in the middle of its January range, with no obvious technical bias heading into the jobs report.

As for potential trade setups, readers may want to consider EUR/USD sell opportunities if the jobs report is strong. As we go to press, the pair is testing a bearish trend line off its late-May highs in the 1.1400 area after an impressive rally so far this week. A solid US jobs report could present an opportunity for EUR/USD bulls to book profits and take the pair back below 1.1300.

On the other hand, a soft jobs report could present a sell opportunity in USD/JPY, which has been showing signs of losing upward momentum for the last couple of months. A disappointing reading on the US labor market could see USD/JPY continue to roll over and break back below 114.00 or even its year-to-date-lows in the 113.50 area.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: NFP Fed Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 7, 2025 08:01 AM
      adp_04
      USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 7, 2025 04:39 AM
        US_flag_NYC
        US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (JAN 2025)
        By:
        David Song
        February 6, 2025 08:25 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.