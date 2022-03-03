NFP Preview: All eyes on wages with Fed liftoff less than two weeks away

When it comes to the Federal Reserve, the immediate interest rate decision appears to be made already...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 4, 2022 2:14 AM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP insight

After a much stronger-than-anticipated jobs report last month, traders are primed for another solid reading on the US labor market as the Omicron COVID variant peters out and companies continue to hire aggressively. Indeed, economists are expecting to learn that the US economy created 407K net new jobs in February and that average hourly earnings, a key indicator of price pressures, rose 0.5% month-over-month:

CI_KEY_NFP_NUMBERS_TO_WATCH

Source: StoneX

When it comes to the Federal Reserve, the immediate interest rate decision appears to be made already: It looks highly likely that the US central bank will raise interest rates by 25bps (0.25%) as it concludes its asset purchase program in its meeting in two weeks’ time, essentially regardless of what this month’s NFP report shows.

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 52.9, down about a point and half from last month’s 54.5 reading.
  • The ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 48.5, down from last month’s 52.3 level and slipping into contractionary territory for the first time in 7 months..
  • The ADP Employment report showed 475K net new jobs, which was technically a slight decline from the massive upward revision to the previous month’s +509K reading.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims fell to 230.5K, down from last month’s 255K reading.

As a reminder, the state of the US labor market remains more uncertain and volatile than usual as it emerges from the unprecedented disruption of the COVID pandemic. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to roughly in-line reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 325-425K range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which rose 0.7% m/m in January, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential NFP market reaction

Wages < 0.3% m/m Wages 0.4-0.6% m/m Wages > 0.7% m/m
< 300K new jobs Strongly Bearish USD Bearish USD Neutral USD
300-500K new jobs Bearish USD Slightly Bearish USD Slightly Bullish USD
> 500K new jobs Slightly Bearish USD Neutral USD Bullish USD

The US dollar index fell sharply in the first couple days of February before spending the last three weeks of the month gradually recovering to finish roughly flat. Looking at the 14-day RSI indicator on the index, prices are not quite overbought at these levels, though they are somewhat stretched as the DXY tests previous resistance from June 2020 in the 97.75 area, pointing to some potential for profit-taking on a softer-than-anticipated reading.

As for potential trade setups, readers may want to consider EUR/USD sell opportunities if the jobs report is strong. As we go to press, the pair has broken down to a 21-month low under 1.1125 and has little in the way of support until closer to 1.1000.

On the other hand, a soft jobs report could present a sell opportunity in USD/CAD, which is peaking below its February range between 1.2650 and 1.2800 as we go to press. If the breakdown holds, there is little in the way of support until below 1.2500 for the North American pair.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: NFP Fed Trade Ideas Forex

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 7, 2025 08:01 AM
      adp_04
      USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 7, 2025 04:39 AM
        US_flag_NYC
        US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (JAN 2025)
        By:
        David Song
        February 6, 2025 08:25 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.