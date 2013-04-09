new day and another new jpy low 857852013

April 9, 2013 6:47 PM
JPY remains the trade of 2013, making a fresh high of 99.67. It is now within a whisker of the psychological level of 100 and the 2009 high of 101.45. Demand for EUR/JPY gave the single currency a boost, triggering stops above 1.3050 and making a high of 1.3069.

In other news AUD remained range-bound, trading within the 1.0400-50 range despite two negative data releases. The NAB business conditions index was deemed weaker than expected, along with a lower Chinese CPI release at 2.1% below the 2.5% consensus. All eyes are now on growth and activity data scheduled to be released on Monday.

Sterling traded lower in late US trading, falling from 1.5320 to 1.5240 as the markets eye data releases today in the form of industrial production, trade balance and housing data.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2970-1.2900-1.2750 | Resistance 1.3080-1.3140-1.3200


USD/JPY

Supports 98.800-97.50-95.80 | Resistance 99.70-100.00-101.45


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5220-1.5180-1.5050 | Resistance 1.5320-1.5380-1.5450

Economic Calendar

