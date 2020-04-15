Netflix surges to a record high as consumers stay at home

Shares of streaming entertainment giant Netflix (NFLX) soared to all-time highs on Wednesday making it one of the top performers in the Nasdaq 100 index. What do the charts tell us?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2020 2:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Netflix surges to a record high as consumers stay at home

Netflix surges to a record high as consumers stay at home 

Shares of streaming entertainment giant Netflix (NFLX) soared to all-time highs on Wednesday making it the #1 performer in the Nasdaq 100 index. Netflix and other streaming services have filled the void in entertainment as movie theatres remain closed and live sports suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in NFLX have soared almost 50% since posting March lows 20 trading days ago. Looking back, the last time Netflix posted a record high was back on June 20th 2018. Price action remained largely in a trading range for almost 2 years as investors struggled with the idea of future user growth prospects amid growing competition from other streaming media providers such as Disney, Amazon and Apple. It seems like the coronavirus pandemic has eased investors concerns regarding user growth after today’s impressive record high move. 

How does Netflix look from a chartists perspective? Is there any trading opportunity left

Here is a daily chart of Netflix after prices broke above a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern in place since June 20th, 2018. The measured move of the upside breakout yields a target of $592.



It may be hard to imagine any more upside potential after the up move recently however taking a step back and looking at a longer term monthly chart helps us see the bigger picture. Netflix has remained in a long term uptrend since 2002 lows. 



It is always prudent to have a trading plan. Entering into a trade is the easy part, the hardest part is knowing when to exit the trade. Any drop below the breakout level at $395 would be a sign of weakness which could possibly put pressure on prices down towards the $290 area.


Netflix is due to report 1Q earnings on April 21

Happy Trading.
Related tags: Equities Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Today 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Today 06:29 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
Today 05:30 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
Today 12:10 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
Today 01:51 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
Today 01:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_09
AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:51 AM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 24, 2024 05:41 AM
      china_02
      Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 24, 2024 02:16 AM
        aus_02
        ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 23, 2024 01:22 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.