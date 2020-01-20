Netflix Q4 Earnings Preview

Another stellar quarter from Netflix?

January 20, 2020 10:42 PM
What: Q4 results

When: 21st January after the closing bell in US. 

Expectations: EPS $0.52 on revenue $5.45 billion

Paid subscriber additions: 7.6 million (+623,000 in Q4 vs 517,000 in Q3)

What to watch for:

1. Subscriber numbers
The Q4 results come in a newly competitive era for the streaming giant meaning there is more pressure than ever to increase subscriber numbers both in US and internationally and to not lose market share to the likes of Disney+  and Apple TV+ Time Warner, to name a few.
Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Netflix to $450 per share from $400, in anticipation of so a strong set of quarterly figures. Owning to highly anticipated films and series in Q4 Goldman Sachs expects a significantly higher 9.7 million paid subscriber additions.

2. Return on Content Development
Netflix has been on a spending spree for content over the past year. Investors will be keen to see how successful the company has been turning this spending into revenue and profit.

Chart thoughts:

The share value has surged 20% following Q3 results, outpacing S&P500 index in the same period by two-fold. The stock has continued its bullish run into 2020 trading up 5% year to date.
After rebounding off 250 (23rd Sept low) Netflix has bounded higher in a series of higher highs and higher lows, striking a 6-month high of 246 at the end of last week just ahead of earnings. 

The stock is trading firmly above its 200 sma and has recently pushed over 100 & 50 sma’s, on a bullish chart. 

Immediate resistance can be seen at 345 (high Jan 14th) prior to 386 (high April 29th).
On the downside support can be seen at 321 (low Jan 6th) before opening the door to 292 (low Dec 9th).

 

Market chart Netflix's Q4 earnings. Published in January 2020

 

Related tags: Tech Stocks Netflix

Latest market news

View more
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM
WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
Today 02:03 AM
AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
Today 01:59 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Yesterday 10:26 PM
USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
Yesterday 10:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
    stocks_09
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
      Circuit board
      Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
      By:
      Patrick Foot
      October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.