Netflix Q2 Earnings Preview

What to watch when Neflix reports Q2 earnings on Thursday 16th July

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 14, 2020 6:25 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When:
Netflix is the first of the high growth tech stocks to report. Numbers ate expected to be released on Thursday 16th July after market close.

Numbers:
The group has guided for 
• EPS $1.81 vs $0.6 (Q1 2020) 
• Revenue of $6.048 billion
• 7.5 million additional subscribers

What to Watch

1. Subscriber numbers
Historically investors are most concerned with subscriber numbers. We don’t expect that to be any different this quarter. Netflix set the bar high in Q1 after reporting an impressive 15.8 million new subscribers in the first three months of the year and guiding for an additional 7.5 million in Q2, well ahead of the 2.7 million new members added in the same quarter last year, as people sheltering at home in the coronavirus crisis turn to the streaming service. 
The fact that many economies across the globe haven’t fully reopened means that actually subscriber number for this stay at home stock could be higher than forecast. 

2. Second Half expectations
Q3 subscriber number guidance will be closely eyed, a figure over 6.8 million achieved in Q3 2019 could please the market. However, fears are also growing that Netflix could soon be nearing its peak. The marketplace is becoming overcrowded with the likes of Disney, Amazon. There is also the concern that the lockdown driven subscriber growth will act as a pull forward of signs ups it would have seen later. New commentary surrounding the second half will be closely eyed.

3. Content news
Netflix line up continues to grab attention and hasn’t so far been affected to the coronavirus crisis. Whilst filming for many productions elsewhere has been halted owing to the coronavirus crisis, Netflix said in the Q1 earnings call in March that 2020 films and series had already been shot and headway had been made into 2021 slate. Any update on 2021 filming and looking further out will be closely eyed.
Analysts Rating
From 13th July of the 43 analysts which cover Netflix the Thomson Reuters poll showed:
• 15 rate strong buy
• 12 rate buy
• 11 rate hold
• 2 sell
• 3 strong sell

Chart thoughts

Expectations are high, with strong growth priced in meaning that it could be a tough market to please. Shares are up 40% YTD around $525, significantly outperforming the broader market. 
The share price has accelerated its rally moving towards the earnings date, sending the stock to an all-time high of $575. A 4% sell off at the end of the session on Wednesday has brought the stock out of over bought territory.
Solid numbers could see the stock set a new all time high. Weaker than expected numbers or guidance could see the stock drop back towards support at $475 and the 50 SMA at $447.

Market chart Netflix's Q2 earnings . Published in July 2020 by FOREX.com


Related tags: Netflix

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Netflix articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 24, 2025 05:38 PM
    US_flag_map_eye
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 22, 2025 01:57 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 08:58 AM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks fall on lingering recession fears
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 19, 2023 01:58 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.