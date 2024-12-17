Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows

Wall Street indices are just not on the same page at the moment, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, while the S&P 500 trading sideways and the Dow chalks up its worst daily bearish streak in 12 years. And that's not good for the ASX.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 8:52 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The general theme for flash PMIs from Europe, Asia and the US on Monday was that manufacturing contracted faster than expected while services expanded at a faster pace. But it was the US services flash PMI that came out on top, rising to a 38-month high of 58.5. Firm’s expectations for output over the next year were also higher, thanks to growth optimism amid a new Trump administration. That this comes on the eve of the last FOMC meeting of the year serves as a fresh reminder that the US economy remains stronger, shows the potential to remains strong. And with that can come more inflation and a less dovish Fed.

20241217pmis

 

Still, the three major US indices are simply not on the same page at the moment. The Nasdaq 100 surged to its latest record high on Monday, with the front-month futures contract tapping 22k for its first time in history. Prices are accelerating away from the 10 and 20-day EMAs with an extra show of confidence.

 

While the S&P 500 also traded higher, it remains stuck in a sideways consolidation just off its record high. The trend is clearly bullish, but it is not ready to resume its trend ahead of this week’s FOMC meeting. Still, it is holding above its 20-day EMA and closed above the 10-day EMA.

 

Meanwhile, Dow Jones futures were lower for an eight consecutive day which marks its most bearish daily sequence since August 2011. Now sitting at a 3-week low, it isn’t showing any obvious signs of trough yet. And given the ASX 200 is tracking the Dow more closely than the S&P at present, that should concern ASX bulls.

20241217wallstreet

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis

The daily chart on the left shows the strong correlation between the Dow Jones and ASX 200 at present. It seems the ASX wants to retest its 100-day EMA (8192). And with such a strong bearish trend on the 1-hour chart, bears could seek to fade into moves towards the 10n or 20-day hour EMA in anticipation of a move lower to the 8200 handle.

20241217asx200

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 10:30 – AU consumer sentiment (Westpac)
  • 11:00 – NZ economic forecast, budget balance, debt forecast (NZ Treasury)
  • 11:30 – SG non-oil exports
  • 18:00 – UK earnings, claimant count, employment change, unemployment rate
  • 20:00 – DE Ifo business sentiment
  • 21:00 – EU and DE ZEW economic sentiment
  • 00:30 – US retail sales
  • 00:30 – CA CPI
  • 01:15 – US industrial production, manufacturing production, capacity utilisation

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Nasdaq Dow Jones Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
By:
Matt Simpson
December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
    Gold_bar
    A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 12, 2024 10:48 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 11, 2024 10:05 PM
        AUD/USD clings to key trendline heading into US inflation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 10, 2024 10:18 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.