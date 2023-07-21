Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Saturday 4:29 AM
9 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Stocks were mixed in morning trade as Wall Street continues to digest Q2 earnings reports while monitoring geopolitical tensions in the Black Sea Region – higher oil and food prices could further challenge the Federal Reserve’s ability to hit its 2% inflation mandate through higher commodity prices. Oil was today’s best performer, up 1.4%.

Bottom-line: Risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Market expects 25 basis point hike next week

The Federal Reserve's policy decision next Wednesday is widely expected to see a 25 basis point rate hike, targeting 5.25-5.50%, after a pause at the last meeting. Encouraging data has portrayed a robust economy with some signs of reduced inflation. The market will also focus on tech sector results from Microsoft next week, after uninspiring second quarter updates from Tesla and Netflix hit the Nasdaq index on Thursday.

Russia bombards Ukraine ports

Russia targeted Ukraine port infrastructure for a fourth consecutive night overnight, making it clear that it fully intends to stop movement of grain and other food products through the ports. Russia seems to be following a two-phased plan to do so. First, it is attacking the ports to disable them to the best of its ability, while second, it is creating fear among shippers to keep them from approaching Ukrainian waters. It’s doing so by stating that all ships moving toward Ukrainian waters will be considered as possible carriers of military equipment that would make them potential targets, but it’s also following those statements with reports that it is practicing targeting moving ships and training personnel on taking over ships. This is a clear escalation of the war that will be addressed in a special meeting of the UN Security Council today.

Volatile food and oil prices

The escalation in the Black Sea has brought a fresh round of volatility to world food prices, with added support from India’s ban on rice exports. This raises risks for world food inflation once again, impacting economies around the world, in addition to impacting the ability of people to eat. This week’s developments are not immediately resulting in widespread food shortages, but they significantly reduce the safety net should something happen to reduce Russian wheat shipments. Coinciding with this, Russia will be reducing crude oil exports by 500,00 barrels per day starting next month on top of the 1-million-barrel reduction started this month by Saudi Arabia, on top of the reductions already in place by OPEC+.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • Markets fell recovered this morning, led by a 0.4% rise in Nasdaq and the S&P 500, with Russell 2000 unchanged
  • The KBW Bank Index gave up 0.7% after a strong week
  • Global markets fell, with the Nikkei 225 and DAX down by 0.6% and 0.2%respectively, while the FTSE was up 0.2%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, was unchanged at 13.5

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies, at 101.1
  • Euro and Sterling cross rates were unchanged, but the Yen rose 1.1%
  • Bonds edged higher, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries at 4.85% and 3.83% respectively

Commodities

  • Crude oil prices rose 1.4% to $76.7 per barrel
  • Silver fell 0.5% to $24.8 per ounce, while gold fell 0.3% at $1,966 per ounce
  • The grain and oilseed sector is weaker going into the weekend as farmer selling increases and speculative traders take profits, watching Black Sea headlines and updated Midwest crop forecasts

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Today 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Today 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Today 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Today 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Today 12:15 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
Today 12:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 07:05 PM
    Research
    Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 19, 2023 07:22 PM
      Research
      Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 18, 2023 09:45 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        Is the Surge in Stocks’ P/Es Justified?
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 17, 2023 07:20 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.