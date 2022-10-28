Nasdaq may struggle to hold rebound after poor tech results

Worries over stagflation, China’s ailing economy and more rate increases, as well as disappointing US tech earnings remain

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 29, 2022 12:59 AM
downtrend chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US index futures managed to rebound after Apple bucked the trend of weak tech results, while the Dow was supported by Exxon results. As a result, the Dow opened higher while the S&P and Nasdaq both made up ground to open near unchanged. That said, it has been a week of mostly disappointing results from US tech giants, putting significant pressure on the Nasdaq. Following Thursday’s sell-off, Nasdaq futures fell further in the aftermath of Amazon’s result, before bouncing sharply. But there’s a good chance the tech-heavy index could fall again as we head towards the end of the week. This is especially the case in light of tumbling Chinese equities, rebounding US bond yields, and of course not to mention the fact that sentiment towards US equities remain largely negative because of those poor results.

Indeed, cracks have started to re-appear in the stock markets this week, after the recent recovery. Worries over stagflation, China’s ailing economy and more rate increases, as well as disappointing US tech earnings, are among the reasons keeping stock market bulls at bay. The tech sector remains a particular area of concern with Amazon shares dropping after its earnings results disappointed. Facebook parent Meta plunged sharply the day before. Microsoft, Alphabet and Texas Instruments were among the other big fallers, although Apple seems to have bucked the trend with its shares rising in pre-market.

 

Amazon could not buck poor US tech earnings

Here’s a summary of the big earnings, by my colleague Joshua Warner:

  • Amazon shares are down 13% in extended hours trade today following third quarter results released late yesterday, after it revealed that sales and earnings both missed expectations and its outlook for the busy holiday shopping season disappointed. Sales were boosted by easier comparatives and the shift of Prime Day into the quarter, while operating profits almost halved to $2.5 billion and came nowhere near $3.1 billion forecast as it continues to deal with rising costs. It said it is targeting sales of $140 billion to $148 billion in the fourth quarter and operating income of between $0 and $4 billion, disappointing Wall Street that hoped for sales of over $155 billion and $4.7 billion of profit. Analysts warned that this means Amazon will deliver its slowest holiday sales growth on record and that costs have now risen at a faster pace than revenue for five consecutive quarters.

     

  • It looks like Apple has escaped the wider tech rout after reporting results late yesterday, with the stock trading marginally higher in premarket trade today while its peers have lost significant ground after releasing results this week. The company’s revenue hit a new record and earnings beat expectations. Sales of the iPhone hit the mark following the launch of the new iPhone 14 and it also delivered solid growth in China despite the country’s economic woes. Supply problems look largely resolved even if some products, like certain Watch models, are still being impacted. However, the concern is now with demand as we head into the golden quarter for sales over the festive season. Still, Apple appears to have proven more resilient by continuing to grow sales and earnings at a time when most of its peers are struggling.

 

The disappointing tech earnings from Amazon and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms added to those we saw earlier in the week from Alphabet, Microsoft and Texas Instruments.  Meta lost as much as a quarter of its value following its results, causing several investment banks to downgrade the stock.

Sentiment in the sector is understandably negative. Together with Alphabet’s numbers last week, social media companies are clearly having a much tougher time amid softer demand for advertising. This is a reflection of an ailing global economy, hurt badly by rising price levels around the world for both companies and individuals. It is a problem for a lot of companies around the world - something that will undoubtedly be echoed by most other companies that are set to produce their results.

 

Nasdaq breaks bear flag

Following the tech results, the Nasdaq has broken out of its bear flag pattern, which is a bearish continuation pattern. This could result in fresh technical selling for as long as the index does not go back and hold above key resistance at 11370.

Key support around 10890 to 11036 area has held firm for now. However, if the index breaks below here then it is probably game over for the bulls.

 

nasdaq

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
Today 12:15 AM
USD/JPY chillax mode not likely to last with FOMC, BOJ on tap
Yesterday 11:26 PM
FOMC Meeting Preview: The Fed Won’t Cut…but it Should
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Gold outlook: XAU/USD remains on a bullish trajectory
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast: FOMC, NFP and Eurozone CPI on tap this week
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Traders ditched commodity FX, metals for yen, franc: COT report
Yesterday 01:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:15 AM
    gold_03
    Gold outlook: XAU/USD remains on a bullish trajectory
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:00 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      EUR/USD forecast: FOMC, NFP and Eurozone CPI on tap this week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:30 AM
        gold_03
        Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 26, 2024 09:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.