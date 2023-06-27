Nasdaq bounces back on confident economic data

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
June 28, 2023 3:59 AM
32 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Nasdaq led the charge this morning, motivated by strong economic data. There are few signs in this data that the consumer is adjusting to the current interest rate environment – home purchases, consumer sentiment and durable goods orders were all stronger than expected. As we end a first half which was expected to see an economy entering recession and a weak stock market, which didn’t happen, with a strong economy and the S&P 500 on track to be up 15%, it’s interesting to speculate if today’s confidence is perhaps overdone as we enter the second half.

Bottom line – risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Healthy US economic data

We continue to see healthy economic numbers, suggesting that the Federal Reserve’s actions have not yet dragged the economy into a recession. In fact, recent data showed that the number of people worried about keeping their job is in decline as this economy continues to push forward, and that is the opposite of what the Fed needs to see happen to bring wage inflation under control. Traders are most focused on the personal consumption inflation data scheduled for release on Friday, which is expected to show core inflation still at 4.7%, which is where it’s remained sticky. Expect fed rate hikes.

Chinese growth forecasts hard to square

China state media reports that China is expected to see 6.2% GDP growth in the first half of this year, as reported at the China Macroeconomy Forum. It’s difficult to see how that can happen when breaking down the numbers. Exports are expected to be down 4.9% year-on-year this year, after rising nearly 34% last year. That means that domestic growth will need to top 8%, but that demand has been losing momentum in the second quarter as consumers worry about a declining economy. Noticeably absent from recent speeches by Chinese leader has been any mention of the long-anticipated stimulus needed to give consumers confidence in their economy again. Furthermore, El Nino-related heat and drought raises concerns about this year’s corn and soybean crops, as well as its ability to meet energy demand. Slowing Chinese growth is a much anticipated theme in the second half of the year.

New home sales beat expectations

  • Annualized new home sales rose to 763,00 in May, beating expectations and up from 680,000 in April
  • Home prices rose 0.7% month-on-month in April, up from 0.5% in March – clocking 3.1% year-on-year

Strengthening consumer confidence

  • US consumer sentiment in the US improved in June with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rising to 109.7, several points ahead of expectations, and up from 102.5 in May
  • The Present Situation Index rose to 155.3 from 148.9, indicating the modest impact of interest rate increases

Strong durable goods orders point to buoyant economy

  • Durable goods orders rose 1.7% month-on-month in May, beating expectations of a 1.0% decline, and up from 1.1% gains in April
  • Durable goods orders excluding transportation rose by 0.6% month-on-month in May, reversing the 0.2% decline seen in April
  • Core capital goods, generally an indicator of business sentiment, rose by 0.7% month-on-month, after growth in April was revised down from 1.4% to 0.6%

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • The Nasdaq Composite lead markets higher this morning, up 1.5%, with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 up 1.0% and up 1.4% respectively
  • Global markets were mixed, with the DAX and FTSE 100 indexes up 0.2% and 0.1%, while the Nikkei 225 fell 0.5%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell sharply again to 13.7

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index fell 0.2% against a basket of currencies to 102.5
  • Euro/dollar and Sterling/dollar cross-rates were up 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries both higher at 4.76% and 3.77% respectively

Commodities

  • Gold prices fell 0.5% to $1,924 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices fell 2.2% to $67.6 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed sectors posted 2% to 5% losses on improved Midwest weather forecasts, and improving yield forecasts

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
By:
Paul Walton
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 13, 2023 06:06 PM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 13, 2023 02:00 PM
        Research
        Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 12, 2023 06:56 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.